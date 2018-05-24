Daby refused bail again over attempted murder charge

Twenty-five-year-old Maryann Daby, who is accused of attempting to murder a Police Constable was yesterday further remanded to prison after making her second appearance in a city court.

Daby appeared yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where her attorney Mark Waldron made another application for bail. Waldron told the court of several other matters where persons were granted bail for similar charges.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the investigation is incomplete as the ballistics report and two statements are outstanding…..