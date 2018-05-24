Flatts defends Friendship Pump Station construction

Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Frederick Flatts says recent criticism of the Friendship Pump Station attributed to Charles Ceres of Ground Structures Engineering Incorporated (GSEI) are a case of sour grapes.

Ceres, a local engineer was quoted in the May 22 edition of the Guyana Times as declaring that the drainage pump constructed at Friendship- Vigilance on the East Coast of Demerara was a failure because piles were used in its foundation.

Flatts told the Department of Public Information that GSEI which is owned by Ceres was hired to provide geotechnical data for the construction of the pump station. Flatts said that his recommendations were contrary to those of British designers Mott McDonald who recommended timber piles be used to prevent uneven settlement…..