Guyana News

GuySuCo complains to Agri Minister over SPU

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has lodged a complaint with Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder alleging that the unit set up by the government to oversee privatization is demoralizing and destabilizing the Corporation.

According to a letter seen by Stabroek News, Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo Paul Bhim wrote Holder on May 18 setting out a litany of complaints about the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) which is functioning under government holding company, NICIL.

It was the latest salvo in a battle over the role of the SPU which has seen a sharp division in the government over a new board for GuySuCo. A board that was gazetted to be headed by SPU Head Colvin Heath-London had to be scrapped and the process reverted to Holder’s jurisdiction…..

