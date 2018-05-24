Psychiatric evaluation on murder accused GDF captain to be presented May 31st

The independent psychiatric evaluation of GDF Captain Orwain Sandy is to be presented on 31st May before City Magistrate Judy Latchman.

When the matter was called, Sandy’s attorney, James Bond asked for an adjournment for the defence to present the independent psychiatric report. Magistrate Latchman yesterday adjourned the matter until May 31st.

The prosecutor in the matter had previously received a psychiatric evaluation from Dr. Bhiro Harry which was not read in court. However, reports indicate that the accused was deemed fit to stand trial by Dr. Harry.

On the day of the murder, after allegedly shooting his fleeing partner, Reona Payne, some 14 times, Sandy reportedly drove himself to the Ruimveldt Police Station and informed the police there of what had transpired.