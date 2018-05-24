Guyana News

Red House trial delayed by late submission from Nandlall

By
The sign for the CJRCI being restored at Red House after it was torn down. (December 2016 / Keno George/Stabroek News file photo)

With attorney Anil Nandlall failing to adhere to previously set timelines for laying over legal submissions, commencement of the trial in the challenge mounted by the Cheddi Jagan Research Committee Inc. (CJRI) to the President’s revocation of its lease to Red House has now automatically been further delayed.

When the matter came up for hearing on May 15th before acting Chief Justice Roxane George, attorneys on both sides should have been exchanging submissions as the court had previously ordered.

However, Solicitor General Kim Kyte who represents the Attorney General against whom the action was brought, informed the judge that she had received no submissions from the other side…..

