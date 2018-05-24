SOCU wrapping up probe on five land cases involving Kowlessar

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is currently working to wrap up its investigations into five more cases of land being sold way below market value during the PPP/C’s time in office.

This latest set of matters involve former Finance Minister Saisnarine Kowlessar.

A source told this newspaper that work is being done to “complete” the investigations after which the matters will be sent to the Police Legal Advisor (PLA). At the moment the PLA is reviewing the work done on the more than two dozen similar transactions involving former Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh and former National Indus-trial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) head Winston Brassington. The duo were arrested and questioned on May 9…..