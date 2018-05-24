Stray cattle at Port Kaituma hindering road rehab

Stray cattle roaming in Port Kaituma, Region One are being blamed for hindering the reconstruction of a road, and the contractor Chrisna David is calling for the establishment of a pound in the community.

Speaking to Stabroek News, the affected contractor said that the rehabilitation work on School Road, Port Kaituma started two weeks ago, but it is constantly being troubled by the herd of stray cattle. The contractor explained that the project is behind schedule, and he has only been able to complete 50 percent of it.

“These animals are a nuisance to us… Every time we finish a part of the road and leave, these cows would come walking on the road leaving holes…” he stressed…..