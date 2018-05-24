Timber Expo was huge success – forestry official

Even though the Guyana Timber Expo closed on Sunday, Manager of the Forest Products Development Marketing Council of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Kenny David says that participants are already enquiring about another expo, and he dubbed this year’s “a very huge success”.

David said that the success of the event was reinforced by the quantity of sales which were made by various exhibitors, and the interest in the industry that they noticed from newcomers.

“We wanted to generate interest of what Guyana has to offer and not just to interact with exhibitors. Persons made quite a lot of sales at the event and people were very surprised by what Guyana has and they didn’t know we could make these products and everybody was happy. The exhibitors themselves are saying that we can do a whole lot more,” David pointed out…..