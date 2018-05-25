Brothers to face retrial over attempted murder of neighbor

Owing to a jury’s inability to arrive at a verdict, the two brothers accused of attempting to murder their neighbour will now have to await another trial to determine the charge levelled against them.

After just over four hours of deliberations, a jury last evening announced that the 12-member panel was deadlocked and unable to arrive at verdicts for either of the accused, Brian Joseph or Dequan Small.

Asked whether additional time for further deliberations may have assisted, the forewoman, after briefly consulting with the other members of the jury, responded in the negative…..