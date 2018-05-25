Guyana News

Coconut output seen quadrupling by 2025

-regional programme readying local industry players for move to value-added output

By
Coordinators of the Coconut Industry Development for the Caribbean (CIDC) programme. From left: Cyril Roberts, CARDI Country Representative; Ben Morrison, International Trade Centre consultant; Maurice Wilson, Regional Coordinator of the project; and Raymond Trotz, National Coordinator.

With a resurgence in the demand for coconut products globally, and consequent interest from investors, Guyana is anticipated to double its current coconut production within a few years, and quadruple it by 2025.

Raymond Trotz, National Coordinator of the International Trade Centre (ITC), during a press briefing at the Agriculture Ministry yesterday, related that according to data from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), there are currently over 25,000 acres of coconut trees within Guyana. He stated that advice from GO-Invest indicates that investors are interested in expanding that number by about 27 and a half thousand acres over a number of years, and based on their projection, to about 100,000 acres over a ten-year period, as compared to the 2015 figure of 24,000 acres.

Trotz stated that the renewal of interest for coconut products has led to investor interest locally, although he opined that the attraction could also be attributed to the success of the 2016 coconut festival, which he described as “awakening the sleeping giant.”….

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

Third term decision to be handed down by July 3rd

Former SWAT Head sent on special leave in public’s interest – police

default placeholder

Jagdeo favours decriminalising small amounts of ganja

Fourth person dies following Kuru Kururu smash-up

Pilot project proposed to ease prison overcrowding

Herstelling man charged with drowning wife

Appeal Court begins hearing child killer’s challenge to life sentence

Second suspect held over murder of Guyana Goldfields manager

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×