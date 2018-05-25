Guyana News

Former SWAT Head sent on special leave in public’s interest – police

By
Motie Dookie

The police yesterday said that with effect from May 22, 2018, Deputy Superintendent of Police Motie Dookie proceeded on Special Leave in the public’s interest, on full pay, as directed.

It was the latest change in status of the former SWAT Head who is facing disciplinary proceedings over the discovery of 30 cases of whisky in a bus he was travelling in last December.

Earlier this month, he was posted to the Police ‘A’ Division following his return from annual leave amidst the probe into whisky smuggling. Following concerns raised about this move, he was reassigned to Police Headquarters, Eve Leary a few days later. That decision has also now been changed…..

