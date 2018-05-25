Guyana News

Komal Samaroo, Oslen Small, Alvin Thompson lead list of national awardees

Businessman Komal Samaroo, retired justice Oslen Small and historian Alvin Thompson lead this year’s list of national awardees announced to coincide with independence celebrations.

The list follows:

National Awards 2018

On the occasion of the 52nd Anniversary of the Independence of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.

 

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

1                     Komal Samaroo

2                    Justice Oslen Ainsworth Fitzgerald Small

3                    Professor Alvin Oliver Thompson

 

Golden Arrow of Achievement

1                     Karen Abrams

2                    Arnon Adriel Cornelius Adams

3                    Holly Patricia Alexander

4                    Valeska Austin

5                    Robert Jiteshvar Badal

6                    Claude Holmon Blackmore

7                    Jerome Bulkan

8                   John Goodridge Carpenter

9                    Donna Ann Chapman

10                Eton McDonald Chester

11                 Michael Orlando Correia

12                Pravinchandra Dave

13                Rovin Deodat

14                Denise Dawn DeSouza

15                 Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar

16                Sarah Julia Gordon

17                 Everett Nathaniel Harewood

18                Noel Gordon Holder

19                Alim Azad Hosein

20               Mohamed Shabir Hussain

21                Salmaa Naseebah Khan

22               Monica Elizabeth La Bennett

23               Geraldine Maison Halls

24               Yvette Anita Martin

25                Michelle Ming

26               Hakeem Mohamed

27                Haji Shaheed Mohamed

28               Mohamod Zabeer Mujay

29               Aleema Nasir

30               Brian John O’Toole

31                Kent Brentnol Phillips

32               Berneita Louretta Primo

33               Canon Thurston Riehl

34               Viola Rowe

35                Lennox Oliver Shuffler

36               David Jaikarran Singh

37                Angold Thompson

38               Aiesha Unickie Williams

39               Mathilda Saigo-Williams

40               Bertram Wilkinson

41                Norris Witter

 

Medal of Service

1                    Loretta Brotherson-Alexander

2                   Morgan Allicock

3                   Baidwantie Balgobin

4                   Denise Yvonne Belgrave

5                    Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston

6                   Basil Selwyn Bradshaw

7                    Hazel Halley-Burnett

8                   Yvonette Rhonda Chichester

9                   Renata Chuck-A-Sang

10               Henry Clenkian

11                 Kawalpattie Dayaram

12                Carlotta DeJesus

13                Desiree Adele Edghill

14                Trenetta Hollis Elliot

15                Cleveland Leon Forde

16                Deon Cherryl Gould

17                Elaine Eugenie Grannum

18                Laurie Rufus Greenidge

19                Haimraj Dhanrajie

20              Paul Harris

21                Brenda Hastings

22               Casey Hastings

23               Wendy Ann Cleopatra Hermonstine

24               Yvette Herod

25               Ishwardai

26               Leontina Maria Jose

27               Darul Hakim Khan

28               Vernon Eustace Lambert

29               Barbara Angela Lawrence

30              Julie Lewis

31                Erol Kemal Makzume

32               Syeada Manbodh

33               Paula Erlena McAdam

34               Stanley Ignatius McGarrell

35               Pearl Gladys McLean

36               Shirley Melville

37               Barbara Pilgrim-Roberts

38               Gail Primo

39               Sandra Helouise Prince

40              Paulette Elene Ragoobeer

41                Nadia Ramdin

42               Sharifah Razack

43               Amanda Richards

44               Gaitree Singh-Henry

45               Ignatius Wilson

46               Nicholas Andre Young

 

Military Service Medal

1                    Lt. Col Lester Sherwin Anderson

2                   Lt. Col Godfrey Bess

3                   Lt. Col. Julius Randolph Skeete

 

Disciplined Services Medal

1                    Assistant Commissioner Leslie Albert James

2                   Assistant Commissioner Paul Andrew Williams

3                   Divisional Fire Officer (Retired ) Paul Egerton Carmichael

 

  His Excellency President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to all the persons who have been honoured.

