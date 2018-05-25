Komal Samaroo, Oslen Small, Alvin Thompson lead list of national awardees

Businessman Komal Samaroo, retired justice Oslen Small and historian Alvin Thompson lead this year’s list of national awardees announced to coincide with independence celebrations.
The list follows:
National Awards 2018
On the occasion of the 52nd Anniversary of the Independence of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.
Cacique’s Crown of Honour
1 Komal Samaroo
2 Justice Oslen Ainsworth Fitzgerald Small
3 Professor Alvin Oliver Thompson
Golden Arrow of Achievement
1 Karen Abrams
2 Arnon Adriel Cornelius Adams
3 Holly Patricia Alexander
4 Valeska Austin
5 Robert Jiteshvar Badal
6 Claude Holmon Blackmore
7 Jerome Bulkan
8 John Goodridge Carpenter
9 Donna Ann Chapman
10 Eton McDonald Chester
11 Michael Orlando Correia
12 Pravinchandra Dave
13 Rovin Deodat
14 Denise Dawn DeSouza
15 Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar
16 Sarah Julia Gordon
17 Everett Nathaniel Harewood
18 Noel Gordon Holder
19 Alim Azad Hosein
20 Mohamed Shabir Hussain
21 Salmaa Naseebah Khan
22 Monica Elizabeth La Bennett
23 Geraldine Maison Halls
24 Yvette Anita Martin
25 Michelle Ming
26 Hakeem Mohamed
27 Haji Shaheed Mohamed
28 Mohamod Zabeer Mujay
29 Aleema Nasir
30 Brian John O’Toole
31 Kent Brentnol Phillips
32 Berneita Louretta Primo
33 Canon Thurston Riehl
34 Viola Rowe
35 Lennox Oliver Shuffler
36 David Jaikarran Singh
37 Angold Thompson
38 Aiesha Unickie Williams
39 Mathilda Saigo-Williams
40 Bertram Wilkinson
41 Norris Witter
Medal of Service
1 Loretta Brotherson-Alexander
2 Morgan Allicock
3 Baidwantie Balgobin
4 Denise Yvonne Belgrave
5 Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston
6 Basil Selwyn Bradshaw
7 Hazel Halley-Burnett
8 Yvonette Rhonda Chichester
9 Renata Chuck-A-Sang
10 Henry Clenkian
11 Kawalpattie Dayaram
12 Carlotta DeJesus
13 Desiree Adele Edghill
14 Trenetta Hollis Elliot
15 Cleveland Leon Forde
16 Deon Cherryl Gould
17 Elaine Eugenie Grannum
18 Laurie Rufus Greenidge
19 Haimraj Dhanrajie
20 Paul Harris
21 Brenda Hastings
22 Casey Hastings
23 Wendy Ann Cleopatra Hermonstine
24 Yvette Herod
25 Ishwardai
26 Leontina Maria Jose
27 Darul Hakim Khan
28 Vernon Eustace Lambert
29 Barbara Angela Lawrence
30 Julie Lewis
31 Erol Kemal Makzume
32 Syeada Manbodh
33 Paula Erlena McAdam
34 Stanley Ignatius McGarrell
35 Pearl Gladys McLean
36 Shirley Melville
37 Barbara Pilgrim-Roberts
38 Gail Primo
39 Sandra Helouise Prince
40 Paulette Elene Ragoobeer
41 Nadia Ramdin
42 Sharifah Razack
43 Amanda Richards
44 Gaitree Singh-Henry
45 Ignatius Wilson
46 Nicholas Andre Young
Military Service Medal
1 Lt. Col Lester Sherwin Anderson
2 Lt. Col Godfrey Bess
3 Lt. Col. Julius Randolph Skeete
Disciplined Services Medal
1 Assistant Commissioner Leslie Albert James
2 Assistant Commissioner Paul Andrew Williams
3 Divisional Fire Officer (Retired ) Paul Egerton Carmichael
His Excellency President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to all the persons who have been honoured.