Pilot project proposed to ease prison overcrowding

On Wednesday, at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Attorney General, Basil Williams SC, met with John McKendrick and Keith Peterson, Consultants, contracted under the Support for the Criminal Justice System Programme, to discuss issues pertaining to overcrowding at the prisons.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Legal Affairs said that arising from those discussions were a pilot project to provide legal aid to persons accused of minor, non-violent offences in pre-trial detention.

The release said that the project also entails training activities which seek to strengthen legal representation skills among Non-Governmental Organizations and other aid providers. ….