Residents call for neglected Sheet Anchor streets to be fixed

The residents of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice are calling on the authorities to immediately look into fixing their streets, which they say are almost impassable due to neglect.

Some residents told Stabroek News that works were last done to fix some sections of the streets 10 years ago.

Cheryl Humphrey explained that she and other residents have made several complaints to their local Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), but the local authorities are not paying any attention to their situation…..

