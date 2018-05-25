Soesdyke woman confesses to killing husband – police

A 28-year-old mother of three of Soesdyke Back Road, EBD, was arrested today in connection with the death of her reputed husband Julian Anthony Reberio, 32yrs which occurred on May 13, 2018 about 03:00hrs.

Asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck was given as the cause of death following a post-mortem done on the 18th. Reberio was laid to rest last Thursday, police said.

The suspect initially told police that her husband went home intoxicated and fell in the house; as a result, she rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he died.

Today, the suspect recanted her story during questioning and told investigators that they had an altercation and she became annoyed and strangled him.