US Secretary of State sends independence greeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today sent an independence anniversary message which adverted to Guyana’s emerging oil sector.

Of some significance he also described the geographic extremities of the country.

The message follows:

On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on 52 years of independence on May 26.

Today, we celebrate our strong connections.  We look forward to advancing prosperity by helping Guyana develop its emerging oil sector in partnership with U.S. business.  We underscore our commitment to partnership via the Caribbean 2020 strategy.

We wish the people of Guyana, from the Corentyne to the Pakaraimas, from the Takutu to the Amakura, and across the entire “Land of Many Waters,” a happy Independence Day celebration with peace and prosperity throughout the year to come.

