Guyana News

Weldaad cyclist, 73, perishes in accident

By

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 17:30hrs yesterday on the Washington Public Road, WCB involving minibus PWW1865 driven by a 35-year-old resident of Golden Grove ECD and  pedal cyclist Cleveland Fraser, 73 years of lot 6 Weldaad Village, WCB (deceased).

Investigations revealed that the mini bus was proceeding west along the southern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate whilst the cyclist was preceding east along the northern side of the road.

The driver alleged that the cyclist suddenly veered south into his path and was struck down. He was picked up in an unconscious state, taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, who is in police custody assisting with the investigation and no alcohol was found in his breath, the police say.

The post-mortem is expected to be done on Monday.

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

Hope woman, 20, stabbed to death

US Secretary of State sends independence greeting

Mottley’s BLP wins all 30 seats in Barbados election

Updated: Suspect admits to killing Guyana Goldfields manager

Coconut output seen quadrupling by 2025

Third term decision to be handed down by July 3rd

Former SWAT Head sent on special leave in public’s interest – police

Jagdeo favours decriminalising small amounts of ganja

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×