Weldaad cyclist, 73, perishes in accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 17:30hrs yesterday on the Washington Public Road, WCB involving minibus PWW1865 driven by a 35-year-old resident of Golden Grove ECD and pedal cyclist Cleveland Fraser, 73 years of lot 6 Weldaad Village, WCB (deceased).

Investigations revealed that the mini bus was proceeding west along the southern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate whilst the cyclist was preceding east along the northern side of the road.

The driver alleged that the cyclist suddenly veered south into his path and was struck down. He was picked up in an unconscious state, taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, who is in police custody assisting with the investigation and no alcohol was found in his breath, the police say.

The post-mortem is expected to be done on Monday.