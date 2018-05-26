Guyana News

AFC confident of all-party support to soften ganja penalties

-says delay in bill due to formulation of evidence-based policy

By

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is certain that despite differences of opinion, legislators from both sides of the House can find common ground in reducing custodial penalties for the possession of small quantities of the drug.

It also said yesterday that the delay in moving the bill forward was to enable evidence-based policy to be formulated.

“It’s not legalising cannabis or its smoking…[but a] reduction of custodial penalties for possession of small sums,” APNU+AFC parliamentarian Michael Carrington said of the proposed Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Bill.

The bill, which was tabled by Carrington in December, 2015, has languished in legislative purgatory for two years but there is now renewed interest in it following the recent sentencing of a 27-year-old farmer to jail for three years for possession of eight grammes of marijuana…..

More in Guyana News

Hope man kills ex, commits suicide

By

Ongoing lack of substantive Chancellor, CJ ‘significant stain’ on rule of law

Soesdyke woman admits to strangling husband, cops say

Patterson fined for cocaine trafficking in Grenada

Thousands of youths take centre stage at Independence flag raising

Independence is foundation for good life for future generations – Granger

President pardons female prisoner for independence

Bahamas man found guilty of murdering Guyanese teacher

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×