Guyana News

Alleged David St human trafficking victims in protective custody

By

Eight of sixteen young ladies (14 Venezuelans, one Cuban and one from the Dominican Republic) rescued during a raid by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), are currently under protective care and are assisting with investigations for alleged Trafficking in Persons, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The young ladies between ages 15 to 35, were rescued from a house in David Street, Kitty, Georgetown on Tuesday. According to Coordinator, Countering Trafficking in Persons Unit, Ministry of Social Protection, Tanisha Williams-Corbin, the victims are now benefitting from psychosocial support.

Williams-Corbin told DPI that the ministry is also collaborating with the Department of Citizenship to ensure measures are in place to allow the females to extend their stay in Guyana so as to further assist with the investigation. 

The silhouette of the hand on glass

Williams-Corbin said this is in keeping the Combating of Trafficking In Persons Act Section 19-1 which mandates that “victims who corporate with the investigation or any other part of the crime of trafficking are to be extended the opportunity to extend their time in Guyana if they want.”

The raid also resulted in a security guard and four other suspects being taken into custody for questioning.

 

More in Guyana News

Hope man kills ex, commits suicide

By

Ongoing lack of substantive Chancellor, CJ ‘significant stain’ on rule of law

default placeholder

AFC confident of all-party support to soften ganja penalties

Soesdyke woman admits to strangling husband, cops say

Patterson fined for cocaine trafficking in Grenada

Thousands of youths take centre stage at Independence flag raising

Independence is foundation for good life for future generations – Granger

President pardons female prisoner for independence

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×