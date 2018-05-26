Alleged David St human trafficking victims in protective custody

Eight of sixteen young ladies (14 Venezuelans, one Cuban and one from the Dominican Republic) rescued during a raid by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), are currently under protective care and are assisting with investigations for alleged Trafficking in Persons, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The young ladies between ages 15 to 35, were rescued from a house in David Street, Kitty, Georgetown on Tuesday. According to Coordinator, Countering Trafficking in Persons Unit, Ministry of Social Protection, Tanisha Williams-Corbin, the victims are now benefitting from psychosocial support.

Williams-Corbin told DPI that the ministry is also collaborating with the Department of Citizenship to ensure measures are in place to allow the females to extend their stay in Guyana so as to further assist with the investigation.

Williams-Corbin said this is in keeping the Combating of Trafficking In Persons Act Section 19-1 which mandates that “victims who corporate with the investigation or any other part of the crime of trafficking are to be extended the opportunity to extend their time in Guyana if they want.”

The raid also resulted in a security guard and four other suspects being taken into custody for questioning.