Bahamas man found guilty of murdering Guyanese teacher

A Supreme Court jury in The Bahamas yesterday found Allister Williams unanimously guilty for the September 2016 murder of pregnant Charles W Saunders Baptist school teacher Marisha Bowen, a Guyanese.

According to the Bahamas Tribune newspaper, the 12-member jury, 11 women and one man convicted Williams after just under two hours of deliberation.

According to the report, the Crown is seeking the death penalty for Williams, of Garden Hills, pursuant to section 291 (1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The jury also found him guilty of robbing Bowen of two cellphones and an iPod.

Justice Carolina Bethel said Williams will receive his sentence on July 24. A probation as well as a psychiatric report was consequently ordered to be prepared.