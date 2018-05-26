Guyana News

Independence is foundation for good life for future generations – Granger

By
President David Granger standing on the podium, along with the student dressed as an army officer for her school’s career day. To their left left are Social Cohesion Minister George Norton and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, while acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine is at right. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

Independence is to be valued and safeguarded, according to President David Granger, who says it has laid the foundation for a society that will deliver a better life for the next generation.

In his message to mark the occasion of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary, President Granger reminded Guyanese that independence was not the result of a single event, but the culmination of 350 years of resistance, revolt and struggle against conquest, degradation, enslavement, indentureship and exploitation.

He stressed that the ancestors of all races fought against colonial rule and from their sacrifice their descendants benefit as noted in the words of the National Anthem, which state “We are born of their sacrifice, heirs of their pains….”….

More in Guyana News

Hope man kills ex, commits suicide

By

Ongoing lack of substantive Chancellor, CJ ‘significant stain’ on rule of law

default placeholder

AFC confident of all-party support to soften ganja penalties

Soesdyke woman admits to strangling husband, cops say

Patterson fined for cocaine trafficking in Grenada

Thousands of youths take centre stage at Independence flag raising

President pardons female prisoner for independence

Bahamas man found guilty of murdering Guyanese teacher

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×