Independence is foundation for good life for future generations – Granger

Independence is to be valued and safeguarded, according to President David Granger, who says it has laid the foundation for a society that will deliver a better life for the next generation.

In his message to mark the occasion of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary, President Granger reminded Guyanese that independence was not the result of a single event, but the culmination of 350 years of resistance, revolt and struggle against conquest, degradation, enslavement, indentureship and exploitation.

He stressed that the ancestors of all races fought against colonial rule and from their sacrifice their descendants benefit as noted in the words of the National Anthem, which state “We are born of their sacrifice, heirs of their pains….”….