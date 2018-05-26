Guyana News

Judging process not yet completed over one year after Guyana Prize deadline

-as funding still to be settled

By

Although more than a year has passed since the deadline for entries for the Guyana Prize for Literature, it may well be a few months more before the announcement of the awards as the organising committee is in engagement with the Ministry of Education to iron out the issue of funding.

Chairman of the Guyana Prize for Literature Committee Al Creighton, when contacted yesterday, explained that while the awards as well as the accompanying Literary Festival are expected to all be completed before year’s end, he could not definitively state a date for when this would be likely until details are finalised. He did, however, indicate that there are tentative dates for these activities.

Creighton noted that the committee is currently engaged in talks with the Ministry of Education regarding funding and so was hesitant to make an official statement on the matter, until things were certain…..

