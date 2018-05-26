Patterson fined for cocaine trafficking in Grenada

Derrick Patterson, the 47-year-old Guyanese who was charged last Monday in Grenada for cocaine trafficking, has pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined EC$75,000.

A report from the New Today newspaper had reported that Patterson, a valuation supervisor, was charged on May 14th with trafficking of a controlled drug after 2.325 kilos of cocaine were allegedly found in his possession last week.

The drugs carry a street value of EC$232,500.

He had appeared before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him and he was remanded to prison.

However, when Patterson reappeared in court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay the fine on spot or face the next three years in jail.

At the time of his arrest, the New Today had said that Patterson, who was visiting the island, was residing at Captain Harris Apartments in Grand Anse, St. George’s.

“The New Today understands that officers attached to the Drug Squad of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) intercepted a vehicle travelling in the vicinity of Springs on May 2nd in which Patterson was the driver,” the report had stated.

A search was conducted on the vehicle and the drugs were uncovered inside a plastic bag.

Patterson was represented by Guyanese attorney Darshan Ramdhani.

Patterson is the brother of Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson.