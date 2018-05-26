Guyana News

President pardons female prisoner for independence

By
Shremattie Singh

A female prisoner, who was serving a 15-month sentence for false pretense, has received a presidential pardon for independence.

President David Granger, pursuant to Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution, granted the free pardon to Shremattie Singh.

The pardon took effect yesterday, one day ahead of national 52nd Independence Anniversary celebrations.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Singh, 30, was incarcerated at the New Amsterdam Prison for five counts of the non-violent offence. She had been sentenced to five three-month sentences to run consecutively.

The ministry noted that last December, the Head of State granted pardons to five women who were serving sentences for non-violent, non-narcotic offences.

Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution states that “The President may grant to any person concerned in or convicted of any offence under the laws of Guyana, a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions.”

