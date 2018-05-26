Guyana News

‘Re-membering The Brink’ set for gala launch tonight

By

The Theatre Guild Workshop, in honour of the Guild’s 70th anniversary year, will be staging a production reminiscent of the classic 1960s satire, “The Brink”, titled, “Re-membering The Brink: Oil and a Whole Lotta Gas”.

The production, which will debut at the Theatre Guild Playhouse tonight, promises to be “full comedy from beginning to end,” though the cast will be tackling the serious issue of Guyana’s emerging oil and gas industry, addressing important questions such as what the development of the industry will mean for the ordinary Guyanese, its impacts on the local sectors, and how Guyanese can make the best of the potential opportunities…..

More in Guyana News

Hope man kills ex, commits suicide

By

Ongoing lack of substantive Chancellor, CJ ‘significant stain’ on rule of law

default placeholder

AFC confident of all-party support to soften ganja penalties

Soesdyke woman admits to strangling husband, cops say

Patterson fined for cocaine trafficking in Grenada

Thousands of youths take centre stage at Independence flag raising

Independence is foundation for good life for future generations – Granger

President pardons female prisoner for independence

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×