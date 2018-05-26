‘Re-membering The Brink’ set for gala launch tonight

The Theatre Guild Workshop, in honour of the Guild’s 70th anniversary year, will be staging a production reminiscent of the classic 1960s satire, “The Brink”, titled, “Re-membering The Brink: Oil and a Whole Lotta Gas”.

The production, which will debut at the Theatre Guild Playhouse tonight, promises to be “full comedy from beginning to end,” though the cast will be tackling the serious issue of Guyana’s emerging oil and gas industry, addressing important questions such as what the development of the industry will mean for the ordinary Guyanese, its impacts on the local sectors, and how Guyanese can make the best of the potential opportunities…..