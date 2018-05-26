Taxi driver victim of hit-and-run

A Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara taxi-driver is currently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state after he was struck down while going home on Wednesday night.

Hawaz Hussain, 38, who works from a base in Enmore, was returning home on his bicycle around 10 pm on Wednesday when he was struck by a bus. The bus driver then fled, leaving Hussain lying on the road for several minutes before he was rescued and rushed to a hospital.

A cousin of Hussain, Sabrina (only name given), told Stabroek News that he would usually return home after his shift ends at 10 pm…..