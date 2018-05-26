Thousands of youths take centre stage at Independence flag raising

All eyes were on Guyanese youths yesterday as thousands came out to witness the flag raising ceremony held at D’Urban Park in recognition of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary.

Though the flag raising ceremony has traditionally been held on the night of May 25th, this year’s ceremony saw a historic shift as the decision was made to have the event commence in the afternoon.

Stabroek News understands that the decision to stray away from tradition was made by President David Granger as part of efforts to accommodate more youths in the celebration.

The change in time seemingly yielded ….