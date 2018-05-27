Guyana News

AG says comments on Bar members relate to those who have not notified him of State cases

By
Basil Williams

Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday denied that he had attacked members of the Bar and says recent remarks he made pertained only to the failure of persons who have been entrusted with legal cases on behalf of the state to advise him of this.

Since entering office in 2015, Williams has on several occasions lamented not being aware of cases being prosecuted by private lawyers and which have in some cases led to large awards against the state.

On May 23rd, the Bar Council of the Guyana Bar Association said in a release that comments made by Williams that private lawyers who fail to hand over cases involving the state should be charged, were  out of place and unnecessary…..

