Chief Co-ops Officer takes control of Public service credit union

After two years of wrangling, the Ministry of Social Protection has taken control of the affairs of the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union Limited (GPSCCU).

An unnamed interim committee will assume management functions and the staff members of the GPSCCU have been asked to report to the Department of Cooperatives of the Ministry of Social Protection on Monday rather that the credit union’s office on Hadfield Street.

Additionally, the members of the credit union have been assured that the Hadfield Street office will reopen for business on Wednesday, May 30th.

On Friday, a team led by Chief Co-operatives Development Officer (CCDO) Perlina Gifth seized control from the GPSCCU Management Committee, which was led by Chairperson Patricia Went…..