Demerara Timbers signals expansion plans

The Demerara Timber Limited (DTL) has signalled expansion plans with a recent advertisement of vacancies for more than 40 positions for its Mabura and Georgetown operations.
In an advertisement in the May 18th edition of the Guyana Chronicle, DTL said it is looking for an administrative manager, a sawmill manager, two administrative executives, an assistant camp manager, a logyard in charge, a store supervisor, three security guards, a welder, three chainsaw operators, a carpenter, two skidder operators, two heavy duty mechanics, two foremen, two clerks, two logging truck mechanics, five logging truck drivers, five loader drivers, two excavator drivers, three tractor drivers, a motor grader and a sawmill supervisor for the Mabura Location…..