Guyana News

Ex-soldier knifed to death in BV clash

-assailant hospitalised under police guard

By
Dead: Edward Beveney

An ex-soldier was fatally stabbed yesterday morning during a clash in Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara (ECD), which began when he confronted his assailant with a cutlass.

Edward Timothy Beveney, called ‘Akim’ and ‘Buddha,’ 23, a miner of Lot 115 Ogle Street Triumph, ECD, sustained several stab wounds about his body, including to his chest and left eye. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

His assailant, who has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of Two Friends Village, ECD, sustained a stab wound to his chest and a chop wound to his left arm during the altercation on Slowe Street and he too was taken to the GPH, where he is presently admitted as a patient under police guard…..

