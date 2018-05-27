Guyana News

Gov’t expected to save over $200M per year with planned e-funds transfer system

By

With the creation of an Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) system, government stands to save in excess of $200 million annually by increasing the use of electronic payments, according to the National Payments System Development Plan (NPSDP).

A 2015 payments cost study conducted by the World Bank’s Payment Systems Development Group found that government could save up to GYD $266 million (0.04 % of Gross Domestic Product) annually by switching from paper-based payment mechanisms to electronic payments…..

