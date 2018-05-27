Guyanese retiree fined in Grenada over cocaine in wheelchair

Haniff Bacchus, the 70-year-old Guyanese national who was caught with a quantity of cocaine hidden in his motorised wheelchair at the Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada earlier this month, was fined EC$50,000 last Thursday for trafficking the drug.

If Bacchus, a retired construction worker, is unable to pay the fine, he has been ordered to spend the next three years behind bars.

Bacchus was charged on May 7th with allegedly having 2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine in his possession.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison.

However, when he reappeared in the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill on May 18th, he pleaded guilty to the offence of possession of cocaine for trafficking.

The Grenadian police had reported that Bacchus was an outgoing passenger at the Maurice Bishop International Airport on May 5th when a search was conducted on his motorised wheelchair and the drugs were found hidden under the chair seat.

He was immediately taken into custody.

At the time, Bacchus was waiting to board an Air Canada flight destined for Toronto, Canada.