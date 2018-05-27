Guyana News

Mon Repos man stabbed to death

-businessman, son in custody

A 23-year-old Mon Repos man died after he was stabbed in his chest early this morning about a dozen houses away from his home.

According to  information reaching Stabroek News, Brian Dwarka was with some of his friends and cousins this morning at a barbecue when an argument with a businessman ensued.

The businessman, along with his friends, approached Dwarka and his friends with a knife.  While Dwarka’s friends were able to escape, he reportedly jumped over two fences and ended up in someone’s yard where he was attacked and stabbed once in his chest.

After his friends realised that he was not behind them, they returned to the scene where they found the man’s lifeless body in a yard.

The businessman and his son have been arrested.

Brian Dwarka

 

 

