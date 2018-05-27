SPU’s promised molasses output in doubt

GuySuCo is concerned about the vesting order which has placed its assets under the control of the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) set up to oversee the divestment of four shuttered estates as tensions continue to rise between the two in a number of areas, including the claimed production of molasses.

Earlier this month, GuySuCo wrote to Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder lodging an official complaint about the activities of the SPU, which was established under the government holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

Since that letter, sources say GuySuCo officials have expressed further concerns about the functioning of the SPU, which is headed by Colvin Heath-London, who had been based abroad before taking up an appointment here…..