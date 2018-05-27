Guyana News

UG law dep’t’s operations for review

-Vice Chancellor

By

While expressing his desire to make the Department of Law an independent faculty, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana (UG) Professor Ivelaw Griffith said last Thursday that a review of the unit’s operations will be done as part of planned institutional strengthening.

Griffith made the disclosure while giving closing remarks at the Fourth Conversation on Law and Society, which was hosted by UG at Duke Lodge, in Georgetown.

“Many colleagues in the room are going to be approached over the next few months as we start an exercise at the University of Guyana to review our Department of Law. We want to be able to strengthen what our Department of Law does,” he explained…..

