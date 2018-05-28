Accident leaves badly injured minibus driver struggling

Months after being involved in a horrific fatal accident at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, the driver of minibus BTT 3118, Ramkumar Persaud is trying to return to a life of normalcy.

Persaud, 42, of Lot 3909 Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, suffered broken legs at the knee and shin, in the February 3rd accident on the La Parfaite Harmonie Access Road. Following the accident, he has been at home on bed rest, unable to work to provide for his family.

The dreadful accident claimed the life of Alana Ramsarran, also known as Alana Da Silva, a trader of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, and a mother of one, who was at the time driving motor car, PWW 972.

When Stabroek News visited Ramkumar’s home recently, ….