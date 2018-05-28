Guyana News

Accident leaves badly injured minibus driver struggling

By
Ramkumar Persaud

Months after being involved in a horrific fatal accident at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, the driver of minibus BTT 3118, Ramkumar Persaud is trying to return to a life of normalcy.

Persaud, 42, of Lot 3909 Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, suffered broken legs at the knee and shin, in the February 3rd accident on the La Parfaite Harmonie Access Road. Following the accident, he has been at home on bed rest, unable to work to provide for his family. 

The dreadful accident claimed the life of Alana Ramsarran, also known as Alana Da Silva, a trader of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, and a mother of one, who was at the time driving motor car, PWW 972.

When Stabroek News visited Ramkumar’s home recently, ….

More in Guyana News

Felix’s leave order for Dookie illegal

Suspect held over Enmore murder 18 years ago

Mon Repos labourer fatally stabbed after ‘chic-chic’ altercation

Child Protection Agency looking after 13-year-old allegedly impregnated by stepfather

Exxon embarks on new well drilling

Prison officers held over ganja

D’Andrade St house ravaged by fire

Death of Suriname cop not seen as linked to piracy attack – crime chief

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×