Group behind Roxanne Burnham Gardens barbecue pit says venture to offer community much more

“It’s going to be more than a barbeque pit,” says one of the two persons involved in the project that will see the transformation of reserve land at the entrance of Roxanne Burnham Gardens into a barbeque pit.

The venture, which is being spearheaded by the GT Grills Development Group, has met with opposition from residents, even as the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has assured that the project will provide employment for young people and will would assist with meals for children attending the nursery school within the area.

“The Mayor and City Council views this as a good project and encourages all members of Roxanne Burnham Gardens community and all other contiguous communities to support this project, which is aimed at promoting the good and sustainable development of that part the city,” the M&CC said in a statement last week, while also encouraging other entrepreneurs to emulate the civic mindedness of the group and support the collective effort of the council to restore Georgetown to its pristine state and to sustainably develop it for the good of all.

According to the statement, ….