Judge likely to rule July 30th on challenge to Brassington, Singh charges

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George is likely to deliver her ruling on July 30th in the action filed by former Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington who are challenging misconduct charges levelled against them.

At an in-chamber hearing before her on Friday morning, the judge held a case-management conference in accordance with the new Civil Procedure Rules at which timelines were set for the hearing of the case.

It is against this backdrop that lawyers for the men will be filing their affidavits in answer by June 15th to submissions previously laid over to the court by the Attorney General, against whom the action is brought…..