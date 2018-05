A 23-year-old Mon Repos man died after he was stabbed in his chest early yesterday morning about a dozen houses away from his home.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, Brian Dwarka, a labourer of 128 Mon Repos South was at a barbecue and lime when he and his friends were attacked by a businessman and several other men.

Dwarka and his friends ran away and he ended up in a nearby yard where he was stabbed once in the left side of his chest and was left to bleed on the ground…..