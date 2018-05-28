Prison officers held over ganja

Two prison officers who were on duty at the Georgetown Public Hospital are in police custody assisting with investigations after they were found in possession of a narcotic and one has admitted that he was paid to smuggle the drug into the Georgetown Prison.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels last night said that during initial investigations one of the prison officers confessed that he was paid $20,000 by a civilian to take the cannabis to a prisoner.

Samuels said that after the information was relayed to him he informed the ranks at the Brickdam Police Station and an operation was launched.

“An operation was set up and the bus they were travelling in was stopped at the East Coast bus park area. A search was carried out by police and the suspected marijuana was found in a black bag in the possession of a prison officer,” Samuels said in a statement to the media.

He further explained that the parcel contains a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be marijuana. The parcel was later weighed and amounted to a pound.

The prison officers were immediately arrested and escorted to the station where they remain in police custody.