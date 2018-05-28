Suspect held over Enmore murder 18 years ago

The family of Daniel Singh, who was murdered 18 years ago, is expecting to see progress with the investigation after the alleged perpetrator was arrested after evading police since 2000.

Police confirmed yesterday that the prime suspect in the murder of Singh, Deonarine Bhihari was arrested sometime on Saturday night at his sister’s residence in Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

According to information reaching this newspaper, the man has evaded police for nearly 18 years and was hiding in Venezuela for some time. As a result of the current situation in Venezuela the man reportedly returned to the country sometime this year…..