Accused in broken bottle attack to stand trial for attempted murder

Charged last month with attempted murder following an alleged attack on a man with a broken bottle, Julian Knox was yesterday committed to stand trial.

Knox, 25, was committed to stand trial by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against him.

The charge alleged that on April 11th, 2018, at Coverden, East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully wounded Keith Dalton with intent to harm or murder him.

Knox’s trial will be conducted at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Though granted $250,000 bail after being charged, Knox has been unable to pay same and remained in custody during the PI.

At his arraignment, police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had stated that Knox and Dalton, who play football together, had an argument, which led to the accused picking up a bottle, breaking it and attacking the complainant. Dalton sustained injuries and spent about three days in the hospital as a result.