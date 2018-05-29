Guyana News

Accused in broken bottle attack to stand trial for attempted murder

By
Julian Knox

Charged last month with attempted murder following an alleged attack on a man with a broken bottle, Julian Knox was yesterday committed to stand trial.

Knox, 25, was committed to stand trial by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against him.

The charge alleged that on April 11th, 2018, at Coverden, East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully wounded Keith Dalton with intent to harm or murder him.

Knox’s trial will be conducted at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Though granted $250,000 bail after being charged, Knox has been unable to pay same and remained in custody during the PI.

At his arraignment, police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had stated that Knox and Dalton, who play football together, had an argument, which led to the accused picking up a bottle, breaking it and attacking the complainant. Dalton sustained injuries and spent about three days in the hospital as a result.

More in Guyana News

Chief Justice orders AG to activate judicial review law

Ramjattan calls on communities, NGOs to help gov’t curb ills that nurture criminality

Twenty-two graduate from oil academy’s first training programme

Transparency group urges legal challenge to striking out of misconduct charges against ministers

Rose Hall man pleads guilty to killing wife

default placeholder

Shot fired, businesswoman robbed of $2.7m in Botanic Gardens

default placeholder

BCGI, Haresh Sugrim settle dispute over Berbice River dredging works

CANU withdraws charge against accused heroin mule due to delay in drug analysis

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×