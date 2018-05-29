Guyana News

African nationals remanded on illegal entry charges

Two African nationals were on Friday remanded to prison after they denied separate charges of entering Guyana illegally.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charges to the men with the aid of a French translator in Georgetown.

Ifra Oumar Diallo and Moussa Amadau N’Diaye, of Mauritania, in Northwestern Africa, are accused of entering Guyana on May 21st, 2018, at Springlands, Berbice, by sea and disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer.

The men, who stated that they resided in French Guiana, denied the charges.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the two men were apprehended in Charity on their way to Venezuela.

He objected to bail being granted to the men, while citing the fact that they are not Guyanese nationals and arguing that they would be flight risks if granted bail.

The Chief Magistrate later remanded the men to prison and adjourned the matters until May 28th, when they are expected to be heard at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

