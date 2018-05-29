Guyana News

BCGI, Haresh Sugrim settle dispute over Berbice River dredging works

-after CCJ-recommended mediation

By

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday granted a consent order to allow the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) and businessman Haresh Narine Sugrim to reach an agreement that would see the company paying him the sum of US$250,000 in a claim that was initially valued nearly US$1 million.

According to a press release issued yesterday by the CCJ, it heard the case on April 19th and during the hearing presiding judges urged the parties, before the close of the proceedings, to make every effort to come to an agreement.

It was a mere four weeks later that the Court was informed that both parties had reached an agreement where the BCGI would pay the sum of US$250,000 to Sugrim. The consent order was then granted yesterday…..

