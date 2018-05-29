Broadcasting authority meets stakeholders

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) on Friday hosted its first Stakeholder Engagement for 2018.

A release from the GNBA said that this event is the first in a series of Stakeholder Engagements with Broadcasters and was held at the Herdmanston Lodge. There was participation from approved broadcasters and their Station Managers. The governing Board of the GNBA

spearheaded this engagement.

The release said that the GNBA conducted presentations on the Guidelines for Broadcasters and the Monitoring and Compliance Procedures. Presentations were delivered by Jocelyne Josiah, Board Member and Chair of the Monitoring and Compliance Committee. Following presentations from the Authority,

broadcasters were given the opportunity to interact on the presentations.

The release said that one of the highlights of the forum was the issuance of licences to broadcasters from the year 2013 to 2017. Moreover, SKART TV Inc., HGPTV, and 21 Century Inc., were the recipients of broadcast licences for the first time.