CANU withdraws charge against accused heroin mule due to delay in drug analysis

By
Yuniyka Bovell

Yuniyka Bovell, the young Canadian woman who was accused of having 3.5 pounds of heroin in her luggage last year, was yesterday freed after the charge against her was withdrawn.

Bovell, 19, whose local address was given as 1427 Guyhoc Park, East La Penitence, was accused of having 1.602 kilogrammes (equivalent to 3.5 pounds) of heroin in her possession on October 5th, 2017, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri. The accused had pleaded not guilty.

Since the prosecution was unable to commence the case against her due to the fact that the drugs were not analysed as yet, she had been granted bail.

Magistrate Leron Daly eventually urged Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) prosecutor Konyo Sandiford to produce an analyst report for the alleged drug, according to the defendant’s attorney Siand Dhurjon.

However, with the lack of an analyst report and the continued delay, the CANU prosecutor withdrew the proceedings against the accused.

