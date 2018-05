The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday afternoon changed the conviction of Kubert George, who killed his former partner, from murder to the lesser count of manslaughter, after finding that there had been several irregularities by the trial judge in the summation of the case to the jury.

The court also reduced the sentence of 60 years that had been imposed upon George to 20 years.

George had been convicted by a jury in 2013 for the murder of his former partner, Patricia Rose…..