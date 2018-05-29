Guyana News

Cops reconstructing case file in Enmore 2000 murder

Investigators are said to have good evidence linking Deonarine Bhihari to the 18-year-old murder he was arrested for over the weekend and are in the process of reconstructing a case file in the matter.

This is according to Divisional Commander Edmond Cooper who informed Stabroek News that up to yesterday afternoon the police were trying to locate the original file in the matter.

In the meantime, Cooper said ranks working on the investigation are in the process of compiling a new file and already have in their possession statements from persons who were associated…..

