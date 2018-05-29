La Grange man jailed three years for ganja cultivation

A man was yesterday jailed for three years at the Linden Magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis at Ituni.

The police said yesterday in a statement that a three-acre cannabis cultivation, two camps, a quantity of dried cannabis, along with dry rations and utensils, were found at Ituni Road, Upper Demerara last Saturday during an eradication exercise by police ranks in ‘E’ Division.

The statement added that Imtiaz `Sancho’ Shaheed, 41, of La Grange, West Bank Demerara who was found tending the illegal plants, was arrested and charged with cultivating a prohibited plant.

Yesterday morning, the man appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment and also fined $30,000, the police said.